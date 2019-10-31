Emilia Clarke says the Game of Thrones coffee cup belonged to Varys

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Game of Thrones may be over, but the backstabbing continues. The Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, was a guest on Wednesday night episode of The Tonight Show, and she addressed the infamous coffee cup that popped up during a scene in GoT’s final season. After all this time, she was finally ready to name the rouge responsible for the errant anachronism: Conleth Hill, who played Varys on the show.

Granted, this act of aggression wasn’t quite unprovoked. The first volley came from Sophie Turner, a.k.a. Sansa Stark. In her May appearance on Fallon, Turner accused Clarke, who was closest to the coffee cup during the scene, of the mistake. “I mean, look who it’s placed in front of: Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.” (Editors Note: Turner later backtracked, saying on Conan it was Kit “Jon Snow” Harrington who was at fault.)



With Clarke promoting her new rom-com Last Christmas on the late night program, she seized the chance to clear her name. “Here’s the truth,” the actress told Jimmy Fallon. “We had a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth, who plays Varys — who’s sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”

(Read: Why TV Finally Caught Up to Breaking Bad’s Skyler White)

Apparently, Hill considered fessing up earlier, but he had an extremely Varys-like reason for staying silent. “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you,'” Clarke recounted, before screaming a disbelieving, “What?!”

Now the only question remaining is, “Who’s responsible for those water bottles?” Watch the revealing interview below.

Even though the show’s watch has ended, there’s just as much drama around Game of Thrones as ever. The show’s co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently walked away from their Star Wars deal, and new details on why continue to emerge. (Hint: It had a lot to do with their $250 million Netflix deal and “toxic fandom”). Meanwhile, HBO just axed a GoT prequel series starring Naomi Watts, and then like Walder Frey introducing a new wife, announced a different prequel, House of the Dragon.