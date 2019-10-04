Exmortus shred “Beetlejuice” theme song on upcoming Legions of the Undead EP: Stream

Exmortus

Just in time for Halloween, Los Angeles thrashers Exmortus are returning with the horror-themed Legions of the Undead EP. In advance of its October 25th release, the band is teaming up with Heavy Consequence to premiere “Beetlejuice” — a neoclassic shred cover of Danny Elfman’s theme song from the legendary Tim Burton film of the same name.

Exmortus’ version is an exercise in technical precision, as the band rips through Elfman’s symphonic composition with virtuosity in a league with Yngwie Malmsteen or Marty Friedman. If you need further convincing of the guitar theatrics at work here, Exmortus also shot a video where they play the song note-for-note all dressed as Beetlejuice.



Growing up a fan of the film, lead guitarist Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez said the theme song adapted perfectly to the shred metal style:

“Been meaning to cover this theme for a while now. As a kid, I loved the Tim Burton movie and the cartoon series that followed it. Danny Elfman’s music really does lend itself to metal orchestration, so this was a breeze to learn and jam out. Hope you have as much fun watching as we did recording it! It’s showtime!”

Recorded by the band’s longtime producer Zack Ohren at Oakland’s Sharkbite Studios, the five-track EP features two original tracks, including the previously released “Swallow Your Soul”, and three horror-themed instrumental covers in neoclassic metal style: the “Beetlejuice” theme, Bernard Hermann’s “Psycho Theme”, and the harrowing piece “Night on Bald Mountain” by 19th century Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky.

Legions of the Undead, which arrives October 25th, marks the first Exmortus release with their current touring lineup of Conan, guitarist Chase “Warbringer” Becker, bassist Cody Nunez, and drummer Adrian Aguilar. They’ll head out this fall in support of Bay Area thrash metal stalwarts Death Angel for a five-week North American tour. See those dates and stream the video playthrough of “Beetlejuice” below.

Pre-orders for Legions of the Undead are available via the band’s Exmortus Music imprint.

Legions of the Undead Artwork (by Toha “AHOT” Mashudi):

Legions of the Undead EP Tracklist:

01. Legions of the Undead

02. Swallow Your Soul

03. Beetlejuice

04. Psycho Theme

05. Night on Bald Mountain

Exmortus 2019 Tour Dates with Death Angel and Hell Fire:

11/16 – Seattle, WA @ Club Sur

11/17 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theater

11/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

11/20 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

11/21 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

11/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramids

11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ The Amsterdam

11/25 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/27 – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

11/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

11/29 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

12/01 – New Bedford, MA @ Vault @ Greasy Luck

12/03 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon

12/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

12/05 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

12/06 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

12/07 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

12/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven

12/10 – Lafayette, LA @ Grant Street

12/11 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

12/12 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

12/13 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

12/14 – Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine

12/15 – Enid, OK @ 1927 Event Center

12/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

12/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

12/19 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey