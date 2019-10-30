Fischerspooner have broken up

Fischerspooner

After more than 20 years in the game, Fischerspooner have announced their breakup.

The electroclash duo broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning, posting an image of text that read “FISCHERSPOONER IS DEAD LONG LIVE FISCHERSPOONER.” Its corresponding caption addressed fans, saying, “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.”



Warren Fischer and Casey Spooner formed Fischerspooner in 1998 in New York City. Though the band was originally started as a performance art troupe, the pair went on to release four acclaimed and influential electroclash records, notably #1 from 2002 and 2005’s Odyssey, which featured guests in David Byrne and Linda Perry.

Fischerspooner issued their third album, Entertainment, in 2009 before retreating from the spotlight for nearly a decade. They returned in 2018 with Sir, a record that was co-written and executive produced by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe. Boots (Beyoncé, FKA twigs) and former Chairlift frontwoman Caroline Polachek also contributed to the LP.

In a statement about their creative partnership with Stipe, Fischerspooner wrote,

“Michael Stipe encouraged me to be more emotionally connected and to trust my voice. He also fought for a more raw vocal in the final production. He taught me new ways of creating melody and lyric. He was more than a producer. He was a mentor and a great friend who guided me through troubled times and captured my experience. He lifted me up at my lowest. This album is a document of that experience.”

Consequence of Sound have reached out to Fischerspooner’s representative for comment and will update if we hear back.

Revisit a few of the duo’s singles: