FKA twigs goes “home with you” on new song: Stream

FKA twigs is back with a new song called “home with you”. It’s the newest single from her upcoming album, Magdalene, and arrives with a self-directed music video. Stream it below.

FKA twigs has given us a good idea of what to expect from Magdalene thanks to singles “Holy Terrain”, “Cellophane”, and the short film Practice about the creative process behind the latter track. “home with you” sheds light on what to expect from the album’s melodramatic ballads, as it turns her operatic voice into a digital soundbite, filtering it through a weird vocoder while dramatic piano chords ring out beneath her. Later, crunchy beats slam into the frame and FKA twigs belts out some moving falsettos. It almost sounds like a distorted Lana Del Rey song.



In a press release, FKA twigs credits the song as being a representation of suburban life and an example of why people should always follow their creative intuition. “You can take the girl out of the suburbs but you can’t take the suburbs out of the girl,” she said. “‘home with you’ reinforced my reoccurring suspicion that when i’m in doubt, I should follow my gut and go home.”

In the music video for “home with you”, directed by FKA twigs herself, the artist can be seen walking through a shadowy club, looking equal parts exhausted and ready to revolt. She leaves the club to take a ride in a convertible, busting out some choreographed dance moves with friends, until they change into white gowns and get lost in nature. As with most FKA twigs videos, it’s a sight to see. Watch it below.

Magdalene is scheduled for release on November 8th via Young Turks. It took three years to make and was created in London, New York, and Los Angeles with a little help from Nicolas Jaar, the album’s co-producer. FKA twigs previously described Magdalene as “really fragile,” having been made while she recovered from emotional and physical distress. (Last summer, she revealed that she’d had surgery in 2017 to remove six large fibroid tumors from her uterus.) It will be her first record since 2015’s M3LL155X.

As previously announced, FKA twigs is going on tour to promote the album. It kicks off in November, but you can catch her at festivals along the way too, including AFROPUNK Atlanta and Camp Flog Gnaw. Revisit the full list of Magdalene tour dates and find tickets here.