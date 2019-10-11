Foo Fighters cover The B-52s, The Psychedelic Furs on new 01020225 EP: Stream

Foo Fighters are reportedly back in the studio working on a new album. All the while, they continue to roll out super releases as part of their Foo Files archival series. Today’s EP, 01020225, includes covers of The B-52s and The Psychedelic Furs alongside other rarities.

Dave Grohl and co.’s rendition of Psychedelic Furs’ “Sister Europe” is pulled from a bonus CD included in limited edition packages of their fourth album, One by One. That record was released in 2002, the same year Foo Fighters covered B-52s’ “Planet Claire” live during a Halloween show at New York City’s Supper Club. Of course, as talented as Grohl may be, not even he can stack up to Fred Schneider’s inimitable voice, so the B-52s frontman himself performed the song along with the band.



Rounding out 01020225 are two tracks the Foos contributed to movie soundtracks in the early aughts. “The One” comes from the Jack Black vehicle Orange County, while “Win or Lose” is taken from the classic snowboarding flop Out Cold. Both songs served as B-sides to the One by One single “All My Life”.

Take a listen to the full EP below.

Previous Foo Files have included an EP containing Arcade Fire and Dead Kennedys covers; a live EP recorded during the band’s 2005 Roswell, New Mexico; and an EP of rare live recordings from 1995 and 2000.