Former SOB x RBE rapper Lul G arrested for murder: Report

Lul G of SOB X RBE, pictured 2nd to right

Lul G, a former member of the rap collective SOB x RBE, has reportedly been arrested for murder.

According to Solano County sheriff’s website, Lul G (born George Harris) was taken into custody on September 21st. He is currently being held without bail at the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield, California.



Lul G is featured on SOB X RBE’s self-titled debut mixtape, released in 2017, as well as on both of their 2018 albums, Gangin and Gangin II. He also appeared with SOB X RBE on the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack.

According to a representative for SOB X RBE, Lul G hasn’t been a member of the group since late 2018. The group had no comment regarding his recent arrest.