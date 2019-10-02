Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Former SOB x RBE rapper Lul G arrested for murder: Report

He was taken into custody late last month

by
on October 02, 2019, 3:24pm
0 comments
SOB x RBE
Lul G of SOB X RBE, pictured 2nd to right

Lul G, a former member of the rap collective SOB x RBE, has reportedly been arrested for murder.

According to Solano County sheriff’s website, Lul G (born George Harris) was taken into custody on September 21st. He is currently being held without bail at the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield, California.

Lul G is featured on SOB X RBE’s self-titled debut mixtape, released in 2017, as well as on both of their 2018 albums, Gangin and Gangin II. He also appeared with SOB X RBE on the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack.

According to a representative for SOB X RBE, Lul G hasn’t been a member of the group since late 2018. The group had no comment regarding his recent arrest.

Previous Story
Sunn O))) share new track “Frost (C)” from upcoming Pyroclasts album: Stream
No comments