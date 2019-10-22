Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan announces debut solo album Likewise, shares “Rare Thing”: Stream

Frances Quinlan, photo by Julia Khorosilov

Hop Along founder Frances Quinlan has announced her debut solo album, Likewise. Due out January 31st via Saddle Creek, the release is being previewed with the lead single “Rare Thing”. Quinlan has also revealed a round of solo tour dates in support of the effort.

Quinlan made a name for herself through Hop Along, which began as a solo project before turning into a full band. Now, using her real name in place of a moniker, Quinlan is trying something new: instead of relying on her guitar, she’s testing the waters with harp, flute, and synths. In a press release, Quinlan says her willingness to explore other instruments on Likewise came from working with her bandmade Joe Reinhart. “Working with Joe on this made me able to better see that the guitar is just one vehicle,” she said. “There are so many others to explore.”



The record clocks in at nine tracks, with the last being a cover of the Built to Spill hit “Carry the Zero”. It’s a fitting tribute given they brought Hop Along on tour back in 2016, and it should be interesting to hear given the potential for Quinlan’s famously urgent voice to lend the song a new emotional bent.

(Read: Hop Along, Wye Oak, and Middle Kids on the Dangers of Power)

That said, “Rare Thing” is a perfect single to introduce Likewise. The main goal of the album is to break down the common misinterpretation of love as a power struggle, and “Rare Thing” taps into that theme through a bad dream about Quinlan’s niece. “I know there is love that/ Doesn’t have to do with/ Taking something from somebody,” she sings. As the music shifts behind her, you find yourself hoping for the same thing. Give it a listen below.

In tandem with this news, Quinlan has announced a short run of headlining tour dates. The trek will see her perform in six cities in 2020, including festival performances at Noise Pop in San Francisco and Tomorrow Never Knows in Chicago. Tickets for the shows go on sale through her website this Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. PT. More dates will be announced soon, though, so keep your eyes peeled here for tickets in the future.

Likewise is the first we’ve heard from Quinlan since Hop Along’s excellent 2018 album Bark Your Head Off, Dog. Pre-orders for the LP are currently available. After snagging one, check out Quinlan’s upcoming tour dates after the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Likewise Artwork:

Likewise Tracklist:

01. Piltdown Man

02. Your Reply

03. Rare Thing

04. Detroit Lake

05. A Secret

06. Went to LA

07. Lean

08. Now That I’m Back

09. Carry the Zero (Built To Spill cover)

Frances Quinlan 2020 Tour Dates:

01/19 — Chicago, IL @ Tomorrow Never Knows Festival

03/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop

03/03 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/05 — Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

03/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

03/14 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah