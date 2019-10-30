HBO announces House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel based on the Targaryens

Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

While HBO may have canceled Jane Goldman’s Game of Thrones prequel, the network is moving ahead with another spin-off. During Tuesday’s presentation of HBO Max, HBO Programming president Casey Bloys announced a straight-to-series order for House of the Dragon.

The series is based on Fire and Blood, George R.R. Martin’s recently published book about the history of the Targaryen house. Specifically, the show will chronicle the Dance of the Dragons, a.k.a. the civil war between Rhaenyra and Aegon Targaryen for control over the Seven Kingdoms. The war occurred roughly 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones.



Miguel Sapochnik, who won an Emmy for directing Game of Thrones’ “Battle of the Bastards” episode, will serve as the showrunner for the 10-epsiode first season, working off of a script penned by Ryan Condal (Colony). Martin is credited as an executive producer.

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories,” Bloys said in a statement. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George.”

HBO Max is set to premiere in May 2020, though as of yet there’s no publicly available timetable for the premiere of House of the Dragon.