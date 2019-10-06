Tributes to Ginger Baker pour in from Jack Bruce’s family, Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, and more

Ginger Baker, photo via Twitter / Paul McCartney

The pioneering Cream drummer Ginger Baker died Sunday at the age of 80. As news of his passing makes the rounds, tributes have begun to pour in.

The family of Baker’s former Cream bandmate, Jack Bruce, extended “their sincere condolences to Ginger Baker’s family, friends and fans” Their statement continued, “Surviving a love hate relationship, Ginger was like an older brother to Jack, their chemistry was truly spectacular. RIP Ginger, one of the greatest drummers of all time.”



Steve Winwood, who played with Baker in Blind Faith, credited the drummer for creating his “own inimitable style of playing.” Winwood also added that “Beneath his somewhat abrasive exterior, there was a very sensitive human being with a heart of gold.”

The likes of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Brian Wlison, Flea, and Questlove also took a moment to recognize Baker’s greatness. Read their tributes and more below.

Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul pic.twitter.com/Rne4tn6A2i — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 6, 2019

God bless Ginger Baker incredible musician wild And inventive. drummer Peace and love to his family 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🥦🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/jzAynDMEKy — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 6, 2019

I’m sorry to hear that Ginger Baker passed. He was a great drummer and we all were fans of Cream back then. “Sunshine Of Your Love” was a great one. Love & Mercy, Brian — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2019

I was once a drum tech for Ginger Baker @ a show. Part of my job was to give him milk during the show to calm a stomach ulcer. He tossed the empty cartons & they’d land all over me. By the end of the gig my hair and clothes were drenched with milk. Wild man but great talent. — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) October 6, 2019