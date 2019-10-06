Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Tributes to Ginger Baker pour in from Jack Bruce’s family, Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, and more

Brian Wlison, Flea, and Questlove also honor Bruce

by
on October 06, 2019, 1:16pm
0 comments
Ginger Baker
Ginger Baker, photo via Twitter / Paul McCartney

The pioneering Cream drummer Ginger Baker died Sunday at the age of 80. As news of his passing makes the rounds, tributes have begun to pour in.

The family of Baker’s former Cream bandmate, Jack Bruce, extended “their sincere condolences to Ginger Baker’s family, friends and fans” Their statement continued, “Surviving a love hate relationship, Ginger was like an older brother to Jack, their chemistry was truly spectacular. RIP Ginger, one of the greatest drummers of all time.”

Steve Winwood, who played with Baker in Blind Faith, credited the drummer for creating his “own inimitable style of playing.” Winwood also added that “Beneath his somewhat abrasive exterior, there was a very sensitive human being with a heart of gold.”

The likes of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Brian Wlison, Flea, and Questlove also took a moment to recognize Baker’s greatness. Read their tributes and more below.

Previous Story
Film Review: Lucy In Sky Is Vapid, Insulting, and Completely Wastes Its A-List Cast
Next Story
Norah Jones and Mavis Staples team up for new ballad “I’ll Be Gone”: Stream
No comments