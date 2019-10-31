Green Day celebrate 25th anniversary of Dookie with full album performance in Madrid: Watch

Green Day, photo by Heather Kaplan

The 25th anniversary of Dookie is coming to a close, but Green Day are far from done celebrating the seminal album. On Wednesday, October 30th, the band performed the 1994 record in full during a concert in Madrid, Spain.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong previously teased the surprise set on Instagram, and last night the three-piece delivered in epic fashion. The punk rockers wasted no time onstage at La Riviera, immediately kicking off their two-set (!) gig with Dookie. Their performance featured every single track off their third LP, including some that hadn’t been played live in over five years, such as “Chump”, “In the End”, and “Emenius Sleepus”.



Green Day also offered up “All By Myself”, the hidden acoustic track which, as revealed recently, also happens to be Billie Eilish’s favorite off the record.

(Read: Classic Album Review: Green Day’s Dookie)

Following the Dookie showcase, Green Day proceeded with a second set of catalog favorites, like “Minority” and “Brain Stew”. The trio closed the evening with a two-track encore.

Check out some fan-footage below, followed by the setlist.

It’s unclear whether any more Dookie-focused concerts are in the cards for Green Day — they once hinted at a full-fledged tour — but Armstrong & co. do have a full slate of shows for the future as part of their massive “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Grab your tickets here, and look out for Green Day’s new album, Father of All Motherf*ckers, due out February 7th.

“Chump”:

“In the End”:

“Emenius Sleepus”:

“When I Come Around”:

“Minority”:

“Jesus of Suburbia”:

Set One:

Burnout

Having a Blast

Chump (First time live since 2014)

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth (First time live since 2013)

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots (First time live since 2013)

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus (First time live since 2013)

In the End (First time live since 2013)

F.O.D.

All by Myself (First time live since 2013)

Set Two

Minority

Bang Bang

Revolution Radio

Father Of All…

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Brain Stew

Paper Lanterns

I Was There

Know Your Enemy

Encore

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia