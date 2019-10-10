Green Day take their shot on new song “Fire, Ready, Aim”: Stream

Green Day

It’s October, and that means it’s time once again for the puck to hit the ice. NHL hockey is back, and this season they’ve come loaded with a brand new theme song courtesy of Green Day. The punk rockers have partnered with the league for a two-year deal that will see their track “Fire, Ready, Aim” serve as the Wednesday Night Hockey opening music. The October 9th meeting between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers was the first game to feature the theme, and its subsequently been released online.

“Fire, Ready, Aim” also serves as our second listen to Green Day’s forthcoming album, Father of All Motherf*ckers, following the title track. It’s a kinetic song full of gang harmonies that will surely get Gritty wobbling his big, weird butt.



“This song is about our daily outrage,” the band wrote on the song’s description. “Attack without thought.. hyperbole. Anyway stick a hammer in your mouth. Shut up and dance!”

Take a listen to Green Day’s “Fire, Ready, Aim” below, followed by the Wednesday Night Hockey clip featuring the band. On They’ll also perform during the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game taking place January 25th in St. Louis and airing on NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.

Father of All… is due out February 7th. Green Day will support the release on the “Hella Mega Tour” alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy, and you can get tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.