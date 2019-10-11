Greg Daniels on The Office reboot: “It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up”

In addition to being the new home of past seasons of The Office, NBCUniversal’s forthcoming Peacock streaming service is aiming to reboot the hit TV series. However, despite support from NBC’s side, series creator Greg Daniels is hesitant to bring back the beloved program.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Daniels said that although there have been talks about a revival, especially in the wake of the return of Will & Grace, as of yet, the timing hasn’t been right.



“I think that there was a lot of misunderstanding, because NBC did just did an exact reboot of Will & Grace and then we started talking about doing something more with The Office,” Daniels commented. “And at that time the cast were doing things that would make it impossible to get them all back to do more episodes of The Office — even if they wanted to.”

Regardless of conflicting time schedules, Daniels is reluctant to resurrect The Office simply because he believes it wrapped up so well. “It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” Daniels explained. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole.”

“My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans,” Daniels added. “People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly.”

If Daniels does eventually bring back The Office, he said not to expect it to take the same approach Will & Grace did. That 2017 reboot featured a return of the original cast members.

Previously, Office stars Jenna Fischer (Pam), Angela Kinsey (Angela), and Creed Bratton (Creed) all expressed interest in reprising their respective characters. Steve Carell (Michael Scott), however, said it’s “maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was.”

Fans can quell their anticipations with the new Office-themed podcast launched by Fischer and Kinsey. Also on the horizon is the new Netflix comedy reuniting Daniels and Carell.

The Office lands on Peacock when the streaming platform officially launches in 2021. For now, it’s available to watch on Netflix.