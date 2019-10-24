Guns N’ Roses perform deep cut “Dead Horse” for first time in 26 years: Watch

Guns N' Roses, photo by Amy Harris

Guns N’ Roses pulled out another deep cut out from their back catalog on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. The band performed the Use Your Illusion track “Dead Horse” for the first time in 26 years.

Despite being three years into their “Not in This Lifetime Tour”, the band seems intent on throwing diehard fans some rarities and surprises on the current North American leg. Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses busted out the Use Your Illusion II track “Locomotive” for the first time since 1992, and the song has recurred in a few setlists since.



Most of the band’s shows are built around their iconic hits, though they’ve managed to work in some obscurities as well as covers like Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”, Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman”, and The Who’s “The Seeker”.

Perhaps “Locomotive” and “Dead Horse” are indicative of further dips into their deep cuts, especially those from the Use Your Illusion albums. Guns N’ Roses only play about half the songs from each — mostly the hits — with tracks such as “The Garden”, “You Ain’t the First”, and “So Fine” among others not receiving live versions since 1993 (per Setlist.fm) — though bassist Duff McKagan has worked some of these into his solo sets.

GN’R will wrap up the “Not in This Lifetime Tour” with two nights in Las Vegas on November 1st and 2nd, and then they’ll focus “on getting a new record done,” as Slash told us in an interview earlier this year.

Watch the performance of “Dead Horse” below. Tickets to the band’s remaining fall shows are available here.