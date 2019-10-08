Guns N’ Roses perform “Locomotive” for first time since 1992: Watch

Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris

Guns N’ Roses performed their song “Locomotive” for the first time since 1992 during their show on Monday night. The band broke out the deep Use Your Illusion II cut at their concert in Wichita, Kansas.

The original track clocked in at nearly nine minutes, and was removed from the setlist shortly after the band went on tour to support the 1991 Use Your Illusion albums. According to Setlist.fm, the last time GN’R performed “Locomotive” was February 20th, 1992, in Tokyo.



Another highlight of the night was a cover of Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman”. While GN’R have been playing the song throughout the tour, it was an extra special treat for the Wichita crowd.

GN’R are putting the wraps on their mega-successful “Not in This Lifetime Tour” this fall, with dates scheduled through a two-night stand November 1st and 2nd in Las Vegas. The trek, which launched in April 2016, features the reunion of Axl Rose with fellow classic members Slash and Duff McKagan.

Following the conclusion of the tour, Guns N’ Roses plan to work on their first studio LP featuring Axl, Slash, and Duff since the aforementioned Use Your Illusion albums. As Slash told us in an interview earlier this year, “There’s a handful of gigs that are happening [in the fall], and then it’s really just focusing on getting a new record done.”

Watch the “Locomotive” performance below. Tickets to the band’s remaining fall shows are available here.