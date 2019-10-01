GWAR announce “Use Your Collusion” US holiday shows

GWAR, photo by Amy Harris

GWAR are giving fans a gory gift this holiday season. The grotesque metal masters have announced five shows taking place during the final days of 2019, adding to their fall “Use Your Collusion Tour”.

Unearth and Savage Master will support the string of dates beginning on December 27th at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC. The festive jaunt will also hit Brooklyn, Cleveland, and Chicago before wrapping up with a New Year’s Eve date at Bogarts in Cincinnati, Ohio. In a typically GWAR press release, the band promises to “bring their very special brand of holiday cheer to your shit hole town!”



Lead vocalist Berserker Blothar added these delightfully festive sentiments: “Suck my candy cane and swallow my nog! GWAR are ready to cook your Christmas goose! So, pull up your chair at our dysfunctional family table and get ready to go deaf and blind from the loudest, hardest rockin’, heavy metal horror show in history. HO HO HO!”

(Buy: Tickets to GWAR’s Upcoming Shows)

The fall leg of the “Use Your Collusion Tour” is currently in full swing featuring a stacked lineup including Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain. Check out the full list of dates including the holiday shows below. Purchase tickets and VIP packages from GWAR’s website or at this location.

GWAR 2019 Tour Dates

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

10/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

10/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

10/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

10/10 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

10/11 – Minneapolis. MN @ Skyway Theatre *

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC *

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Summit *

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

10/16 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse *

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

10/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

10/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO *

10/23 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga-Sequoia Brewery *

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

10/25 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp *

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club *

10/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee *

10/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

10/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live *

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage *

11/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

12/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

12/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

12/29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

12/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^

12/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts ^

* = w/ Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain

^ = w/ Unearth and Savage Master