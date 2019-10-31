Menu
Platinum Dunes’ A Nightmare on Elm Street Remake Forgot One Key Ingredient: Imagination

The Halloweenies spend All Hallow's Eve in Springwood, Ohio

by
on October 31, 2019, 12:28pm
A Nightmare on Elm Street (Platinum Dunes)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (Platinum Dunes)

“Why are you screaming? I haven’t even cut you yet.”

Celebrate Halloween with the Halloweenies for one more night in Springwood, Ohio as they cover Platinum Dunes’ 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Together, they discuss Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy Krueger, Rooney Mara’s disgust with the role, and how the worst fate for a horror movie is to be simply mediocre. Special guests include Horror Queers co-host Trace Thurman and Horror Virgin co-host Jenn.

Put on a Joy Division shirt and listen above.

