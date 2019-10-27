Harry Styles joins Kacey Musgraves for “Space Cowboy”: Watch

Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles

On Friday night, Kacey Musgraves wrapped “Oh, What a World: Tour II” with a record-setting performance at Bridgestone Arena in Musgraves’ hometown of Nashville. Due to popular demand, 360 seats were opened up, bringing the total attendance to 18,373 and setting the female attendance record of any genre at the Bridgestone Arena.

The capacity crowd witnessed an 18-song set that included two especially noteworthy moments: Harry Styles joined Musgraves “Space Cowboy”, from her Grammy Award-winning album, Golden Hour, and Maggie Rogers teamed up with Musgraves for a cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”. Replay both performances below.

