Mindy Kaling and Issa Rae developing comedy projects for HBO Max

Mindy Kaling and Issa Rae

HBO Max subscribers can expect new comedy projects from Mindy Kaling and Issa Rae. WarnerMedia announced today that the two are each working on their own TV series for the new streaming platform.

Kaling’s project is titled College Girls and follows three college freshman roommates at a university in Vermont. “A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating,” reads a synopsis. Kaling, who nabbed a Writing Emmy for The Office as well as created and starred in The Mindy Project and Champions, will pen the entire 13-episode series as well as serve as showrunner.



(Read: The Top 10 TV Shows of 2019… So Far)

Rae, meanwhile, is developing a comedy series called Rap Sh*t, which is about a female rap group from Florida that’s looking for its big break. Rae, the co-creator and star of HBO hit Insecure, will executive produce the show and is also writing the pilot episode.

Kaling and Rae “embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences,” commented Kevin Reilly, HBO Max chief content officer.

These two series are just a portion of the HBO Max projects detailed by WarnerMedia on Tuesday. Scheduled to officially launch May 2020, the streaming platform promises more than 10,000 hours of programming, including all of South Park and Rick and Morty, Studio Ghibli movies, a Grease spinoff TV series, a Boondocks revival, The Big Bang Theory, and a number of one-hour Adventure Time specials. There are also a number of new DC Comics adaptations, including Green Lantern, Strange Adventures, and DC Super Hero High. HBO Max will be priced at $15/month, the same as HBO proper.