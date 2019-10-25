Hemlock Ernst (Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring) shares rap album Back at the House: Stream

Samuel T. Herring aka Hemlock Ernst, photo by Emma McDonald

Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring has released a new album under his alternative hip-hop moniker Hemlock Ernst. Entitled Back at the House, the record is a collaboration between the singer and Los Angeles producer Kenny Segal. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The smooth dancer and producer initially joined forces back in 2015 on Rory Ferreira’s (f.k.a. milo) “Souvenir”. Their latest joint effort, however, puts Herring vocals at the forefront, and the result is an impressive one. Listeners were given a small preview with the single “Down”, which saw Herring’s quick-tongued rap verses juxtaposed by spacey, slightly ambient instrumentation. Then came “Addicted Youth”, a more dreamy, ’70s toned R&B tune.



The full album arrives today via Ruby Yacht. Unfortunately for fans, the special edition vinyl is already sold out, but look for additional runs on the label’s online store.

As a side note, keep your ears peeled for a new Future Islands music as well. Last month the band debuted seven new songs during a concert in Northampton, Massachusetts. Herring will also appear on the title track to DJ Shadow’s star-studded new record Our Pathetic Age, due out in November.

Back at the House Artwork:

Back at the House Tracklist:

01. North to South

02. Messy

03. Bless the Fire

04. Slabs of the Sunburnt West

05. Addicted Youth

06. Down

07. The One

08. Jargonne

09. Stone Soup

10. Back at the House

11. Less Unsettled