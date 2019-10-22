E.T. child star Henry Thomas arrested for DUI

Henry Thomas in 1982's E.T. vs. 2019 mugshot (via TMZ)

Henry Thomas, best known for playing young Elliott in Steven Spielberg’s E.T., has been arrested for driving under the influence.

According to TMZ, local police were called to investigate a motorist that was “stopped in the middle of a residential intersection” in Tualatin, a suburb of Portland, Oregon, on Monday night.



The 48-year-old Thomas was found completely passed out in the driver’s seat. Although no alcohol was spotted in the vehicle, based on “other signs of being intoxicated,” the Texas-born actor was hauled to the Washington County Jail and charged with a misdemeanor DUI.

TMZ notes that Thomas appears to still be in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, though we imagine he did get to “phone home” at least once, as is required by law.

In 1982’s E.T., Thomas took on the role of Elliott, the boy who befriends the titular extra terrestrial and helps him to return to his home planet. Thomas has steadily worked in the years since, logging appearances in films like Dear John and TV shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He’s currently a regular on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Revisit an original E.T. trailer: