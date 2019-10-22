Iggy Pop says he used to smoke spider webs to get high

While most typically turn to drugs for a high, Iggy Pop prefers… spider webs. Well, it’s not exactly his first choice, but it is something he’s tried.

In a recent interview on The Johnathan Ross Show (via NME), the singer talked about his early days fronting The Stooges. When asked about supposedly sticking his tongue into an electric socket, Pop casually corrected his interviewer and said it was an “electric train transformer.” He went on, “I tried spider webs too, I tried to smoke them. You know you’ve got to start somewhere.”



Despite his smoking adventures, the singer appears to be currently in good health, which he chalked up to “brinksmanship.” He explained,

“My psychiatrist told me in the ’70s, ‘You have amazing brinkmanship, you go to a certain place and you know when to pull back.’ I always have and I’m a very conservative guy in my daily life. I go to bed early.”

After joking that the spider webs were “harsh,” the interview pivoted to the performer’s relationship with David Bowie. When Ross questioned whether the creation of Ziggy Stardust was stolen from Pop’s own persona, the singer praised his longtime friend for helping launch The Stooges into stardom. “Who took what or who did what is not as important as, was everyone useful and fulfilled,” he said. “That’s what I feel.”

Watch Iggy Pop’s full interview below… and lay off the spider webs. Pop will be performing his recently new record Free in its entirety in London on November 21st at The Barbican Centre. Get those tickets here.