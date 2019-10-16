Intersect Festival 2019: An Inclusive Wonderland

Intersect 2019 Headliners Foo Fighters, photo by Amy Harris

After dabbling in music for 21 years, Amazon Web Services is putting their money where their mouth is with Intersect, a new music festival that antes up on the traditional festival experience to bring the sounds of your Alexa out of the speaker and onto a Las Vegas stage. For two days this December, AWS will welcome some 25,000 attendees to an inclusive wonderland where they hope to inspire and cultivate “thoughtful points of intersection between beloved musicians, storytellers, artists, and innovators.”

“We have seen music as an uncanny unifier of people over the years, and especially at this time of flux in the world,” says Ariel Kelman, VP of Worldwide Marketing at AWS. “We thought people could use an event that connected amazing musicians, storytellers, music genres, people of all ages and backgrounds, art, and technology. Intersect will do all that.”



Already on the docket for the inaugural festival are some of Consequence of Sound’s favorites, including Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thundercat, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Brandi Carlile. Joining these esteemed musicians are Chvrches, Flying Lotus (3D), Gesaffelstein, H.E.R., Jamie xx, Leon Bridges, et al. And as if that weren’t impressive enough, Intersect has just announced Japanese Breakfast, JPEGMAFIA, Snail Mail, SOPHIE, Weyes Blood, The Black Madonna, Toro y Moi (Dj), Sudan Archives, and many more.

Check out the full lineup below.

For more on what to expect from Intersect, we spoke with AWS’ VP of Worldwide Marketing Ariel Kelmam.

On the Birth of Intersect Festival

We throw a big music party at our AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas every year that has grown to 35,000 attendees. We’ve built a pretty amazing and unusual live music experience that fans have loved; but in the past, the event has only been open to the re:Invent community. Instead, we thought we could extend this unique event into a two-day music festival for music fans who weren’t attending our AWS re:Invent conference.

On What to Expect from Each of Intersect’s Pillars (Music, Storytellers, Art, and Tech)

On the music pillar, expect progressive artists that are blazing trails through their musical storytelling, whether it’s in disrupting norms in genres, addressing forward-thinking topics, or defying gender stereotypes.

On the art and tech side, expect artists and innovators who transcend categorization and seamlessly combine both art and tech to create immersive visual experiences that inspire interaction and engagement.

On What Sets Intersect Apart from the Rest of the Festival Circuit

Whether it’s the talent we have who are great storytellers or the art installations and the stories the artists are telling about the intersection of art, music, and technology. At Intersect, music, play, and technology come together so you can create your own experience. The musical lineup includes amazing artists like Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, and Anderson Paak. There is an enclosed, interactive playground larger than a football field where you can dive into a ball pit, play dodgeball, or face off with your friends in the arcade. You can explore the courtyard area where we will have digital installations throughout the site, including a six-story Monolith. And finally, our food tent will be filled with a wide range of cuisines prepared by local chefs. Whatever path you choose or maybe you choose them all, you will not be disappointed.

On Housing Intersect in Las Vegas

Intersect is born out of re:PLAY, the official after-party for Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent, one of the largest developer conferences in the world that is based in Vegas. We love that Vegas is a global destination, and we’re seeing a lot of momentum in the tech and entertainment industries.

On Intersect’s Good Eats

We’re partnering with Wolfgang Puck and various other innovators in the food category to ensure a wide variety of options (including vegan!).

On What He Hopes Festivalgoers Will Take Away from the Inaugural Intersect

Surprise, excitement, motivation, inspiration, and feeling like they we’re a part of something new and fresh for the future. We hope that Intersect successfully activates all of the senses with its musical sounds, visual storytelling, and people of all ages and ethnicities and backgrounds coming together, finding innovative points of intersection between the music, art, and technology.

Alexa, buy me tickets to Intersect…