Iron Maiden announce fourth and final batch of The Studio Collection remastered CDs

Iron Maiden - A Matter of Life and Death, Studio Collection

Iron Maiden have been meticulously reissuing their entire discography as part of The Studio Collection remastered CD series. The legendary metal band announced that the fourth and final batch arrives on November 8th, bringing the collection up to date with digipaks of Dance of Death, A Matter of Life and Death, The Final Frontier, and Book of Souls.

The collection has progressed chronologically through Iron Maiden’s catalog. After the previous batch dipped into the Blaze Bayley-era, this final set includes the revival of the Bruce Dickinson-fronted Iron Maiden after he returned to the band for 2000’s Brave New World — where the third batch of CDs left off.



As with the previous three sets, one album is given the deluxe treatment, including a patch and a statue of Eddie specific to the cover art. This time, A Matter of Life and Death gets the Eddie figurine, clad in full military armor.

(Read: Iron Maiden Unleash the Legacy of the Beast in Brooklyn)

The audio on the discs is taken from the 2015 remasters which comprised the band’s “Mastered for iTunes” digital releases. The Book of Souls retains its original 2015 master, but as a note for collectors, it appears as a CD digipak for the first time. Pre-orders for the collection are available direct from the band’s site.

Iron Maiden’s “Legacy of the Beast Tour” concluded its lengthy 2019 campaign earlier this week in Chile, but the band already has headlining appearances at England’s Download Festival and Ireland’s Belsonic Festival lined up for 2020.