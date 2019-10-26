Jack White to perform at Bernie Sanders rally

Bernie Sanders and Jack White (photo by Debi Del Grande)

Turns out Jack White is a Bernie Bro.

The Third Man rocker will briefly step away from The Raconteurs’ ongoing tour in order to appear at a presidential campaign rally for Bernie Sanders.



The event takes place on Sunday, October 27th at Cass Technical High School in White’s hometown of Detroit. White, who was a student at Cass Tech, will be on hand to “perform a few songs.”

Entry is free and open to the public, on a first come, first serve basis. Click here for more details.

White has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump since before he became president. In the run-up to the 2016 Election, he sold “Icky Trump” t-shirts. Two years later, during his headlining performance at Governors Ball, he dedicated his performance of “Icky Thump” to Trump and reworked the lyrics to sing, “You can’t be a president and a prostitute, too!.”