Jared Padalecki arrested for assault and public intoxication

Jared Padalecki, the actor who played Dean in Gilmore Girls and Sam in Supernatural, was arrested and charged with assault and public intoxication following a rowdy night at an Austin, Texas bar.

According to a report by TMZ, police were called to a bar called Stereotype early Sunday morning after Padalecki got into multiple altercations. He allegedly punched a bartender and got into a fight with the bar’s general manager. When police showed up, a visibly drunk Padalecki pulled out a wad of cash and rifled through it, seemingly in an attempt to bribe the officers, TMZ reports.



The booking sheet for Padalecki reveals he’s facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. His bond is set at $15,000 to $5,000 per charge, so those looking to bail him out will need a pretty penny to save him from his needlessly reckless masculinity. While they’re at it, they should teach him to control himself if he wants to nail his Chuck Norris impression for the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.