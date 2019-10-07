Jeff Daniels to play former FBI Director James Comey in limited TV miniseries

Jeff Daniels and James Comey

Jeff Daniels will portray former FBI Director James Comey in an upcoming TV miniseries.

Daniels will assume Comey’s role for a four-hour limited series from CBS Studios. The as-yet-untitled project is based on Comey’s own 2018 book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.



In the bestseller, the former FBI director recounts his time in public office, including his tumultuous tenure under Donald Trump, who very publicly fired him in May 2017. Comey oversaw the investigations regarding Hilary Clinton’s emails and possible ties between the White House and Russia.

Captain Phillips screenwriter Billy Ray is tasked with adapting Comey’s book for the miniseries. According to TVLine, as part of his research for the miniseries, Ray traveled to the nation’s capital and other cities to meet with Comey, his family, and colleagues.

“Jeff [Daniels] is so perfect for this part,” Ray remarked in a statement. “Great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas. We talked backstage after I saw him in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes.”

Alongside Daniels, the series will star Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.

The forthcoming Comey-centric drama series is expected to go into production in November with Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno, and Heather Kadin tagged as executive producers. It’s still unclear whether the program will air on Showtime, CBS Access, or both platforms.