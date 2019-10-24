Jenny Lewis is nearing the end of her fall tour in support of her latest full-length, On the Line. With a stop in Brooklyn set for tonight, the former Rilo Kiley singer got to town early Wednesday for an appearance on Fallon. As a preview of what New Yorkers will get from her live show, she performed her track “Rabbit Hole”.

As she stood high on her heart-shaped riser, Lewis was accompanied onstage by more than just her identically dressed band. A chubby pink bunny spent half the performance dancing around her, trying to win her affection with dried roses and feathers. He smoked a cigarette the whole time — though considering Lewis’ personal strain of marijuana is named after “Rabbit Hole”, perhaps there was something else in that spliff.



Watch the replay below. You can also get tickets to all of Lewis’ upcoming tour dates here. In addition, keep a lookout for the special pink 7-inch vinyl edition of “Rabbit Hole” with its B-side cover of Bob Dylan’s “Standing in the Doorway” coming for Record Store Day Black Friday.