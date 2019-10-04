Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested for kidnapping, tased by police

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is in police custody as of Friday morning (October 4th), facing charges of kidnapping and domestic violence.

TMZ reports that around 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday, police were called to a Los Angeles Airbnb being rented by Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley.



Harley informed police that Ortiz-Magro became physically violent after doing cocaine. Harley said Ortiz-Magro slapped and punched her and chased her around the Airbnb with a knife. All the while, Ortiz-Magro was allegedly holding the couple’s 14-month-old daughter.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Ortiz-Magro barricaded in a room with the couple’s daughter. After he failed to respond to their commands, and fearing for the safety of the child, police officers used a taser to incapacitate Ortiz-Magro. He was then taken away from the property on a gurney in handcuffs.

Ortiz-Magro previously accused Harley of domestic battery earlier this year, alleging that Harley threw an ashtray at him during a fight. Harley was ultimately cleared of any charges in July.

Hours before Friday’s incident, Ortiz-Magro and Harley appeared together at an event in West Hollywood. Asked about their volatile relationship, Ortiz-Magro responded, “Me and Jen have a strong love for each other. What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”