Jimmy Eat World perform “Love Never” and “All the Way (Stay)” on Kimmel: Watch

Next week sees the return of pop punk stalwarts Jimmy Eat World with their new album, Surviving. Ahead of the October 18th release, the Arizona outfit took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday to perform the lead single “All the Way (Stay)” and “Love Never”.

For the broadcast section of the two-song performance, JEW whipped out “Love Never”, a track that dropped in the summer of 2018. It’s a classic piece of hooky emo from the band, so it’s perfectly logical that they’d put it on Surviving and use it to promote the LP on late night TV. “All the Way (Stay)”, meanwhile, is frankly just as strong, making it an extra treat as a web exclusive. Adding to the goodness was a massive sax solo from James King, the Fitz and the Tantrums-co-founder who also blew the horn on M83’s “Midnight City”.



Replay both performances below.

After having to put up with that “fucking creepy douchebag” Stephan Jenkins during their trek with Third Eye Blind over the summer, Jimmy Eat World have the freedom of their own headlining tour coming up. Tickets to “Surviving, the Tour” are available here.