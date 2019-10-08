Joaquin Phoenix suggests he’s open to a Joker sequel

Despite all the controversies surrounding its release and divided reviews, Joker has proven to be a record-breaking box office success. That undoubtedly has Warner Bros. already envisioning sequel money, and it looks like star Joaquin Phoenix wouldn’t be opposed to helping them cash in.

In a new interview with Peter Travers on the film critics’ Popcorn talk show, Phoenix suggested he was open to the idea of reprising his role as the Clown Prince of Crime. Asked if he considered Joker a “dream role,” he explained it hadn’t started out that way. “I wouldn’t have thought of this as my dream role,” said the Academy Award-nominated actor. “But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to [director] Todd [Phillips] a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting.”



Todd Phillips also seems game to go back to Gotham. After telling Total Film he’d “do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week,” the filmmaker said, “If he was willing to do [a sequel], and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

(Read: Heath Ledger vs. Joaquin Phoenix: Which Joker Gets the Last Laugh?)

While intense character studies rarely find themselves receiving follow-ups, sequels are typically the goal of most comic book movies. Joker straddles that line, and considering all the factors — box office numbers, creative interest, Oscar buzz — it seems completely plausible that a Joker 2: More Laughs could be in our future. Just hopefully this time they don’t give any royalties to a convicted sex criminal.