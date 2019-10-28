John Legend reworks problematic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” on new holiday album

A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition artwork

John Legend is clearly in the holiday spirit, as just announced a new Christmas release. On November 8th, the Grammy winner will issue a deluxe edition of his first-ever holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, and it boasts a noteworthy reimagining of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”.

This expanded version comes with three new recordings, “This Christmas,” “My Favorite Things”, and “Christmas in New Orleans”. These trio of tracks join the album’s original 18 songs, which feature guest contributions from Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding.



(Read: The 25 Greatest Christmas Movies of All Time)

Also new to the deluxe reissue is a modernized rendition of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, featuring Kelly Clarkson. Its new lyrics, penned by Legend and Insecure comedian Natasha Rothwell, specifically rework the problematic lyrics of the seasonal classic. Late last year, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the 1940s track was shut out of radio rotation due to its verses, which some have construed as sexist and a possible recounting of date rape.

The updated lyrics are as follows,

I really can’t stay (BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE)

I’ve gotta go away (I CAN CALL YOU A RIDE.)

This evening has been (SO GLAD THAT YOU DROPPED IN)

So very nice (TIME SPENT WITH YOU IS PARADISE)

My mother will start to worry (I’LL CALL A CAR AND TELL ‘EM TO HURRY)

Pre-orders for A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition have begun. Check out the full tracklist below.

A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

02. Bring Me Love

03. This Christmas

04. My Favorite Things

05. Baby, It’s Cold Outside (feat. Kelly Clarkson)

06. Christmas in New Orleans

07. Silver Bells

08. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

09. No Place Like Home

10. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

11. Christmas Time Is Here

12. By Christmas Eve

13. Purple Snowflakes

14. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

15. Please Come Home for Christmas

16. Wrap Me Up in Your Love

17. Waiting for Christmas

18. Merry Merry Christmas