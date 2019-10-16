Jonah Hill drops out of The Batman after negotiations break down

Riddle me this: Who won’t be facing down the big, bad bat? The answer is Jonah Hill, as the actor is reportedly no longer in talks to play a villain in the upcoming The Batman.

Rumors broke back in September that the Academy Award-nominated The Wolf of Wall Street star was circling the role of either Penguin or The Riddler in the reboot. However, Deadline now has it that discussions have broken down, and Warner Bros. is moving on to other potential candidates. Seth Rogen’s name has been brought up, though nothing official has happened in that regard. Perhaps they’ll return to Josh Gad?



(Read: Heath Ledger vs. Joaquin Phoenix: Which Joker Gets the Last Laugh?)

Though director Matt Reeves may be out a Penguin/Riddler for now, he still has a Catwoman. Zoë Kravitz was recently cast as the iconic Bat baddie. She’ll star alongside Robert Pattinson in the title role and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman is speculated to feature a number of members of Batman’s rogues gallery. We’ll see who else Pattinson will have to tussle with when it hits theaters on June 25th, 2021. Just don’t expect Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to show up.