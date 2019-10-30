Joseph announce 2020 US tour dates

Joseph

Folk pop trio Joseph have announced a US tour for early 2020. The two-month trek will see the group play material from their new album, Good Luck, Kid.

This news arrives just after Joseph wrapped up a massive fall tour. As such, the sister act will play cities they didn’t stop at previously this year, including Atlanta, Tacoma, Salt Lake City, and more. The tour kicks off on November 7th in Fort Collins, Colorado and finishes on March 11th in Salt Lake City, Utah.



A few months ago, Joseph sat down with Consequence of Sound to talk about the influences behind their album’s titular single, “Good Luck, Kid”. They spoke at length about feeling out of place, the privilege of social media, and what it’s like when your best friend is a therapist. It’s easy to see how well Joseph will bring their new songs to life onstage given the illuminating stories built into them are already noteworthy.

See the full list of Joseph’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 1st at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Joseph 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

02/08 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

02/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird

02/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

02/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

02/14 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

02/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

02/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

02/18 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

02/20 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

02/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/25 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/02 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

03/04 — Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple

03/05 — Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple

03/07 — Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

03/08 — Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre

03/09 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room