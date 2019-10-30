Joseph announce 2020 US tour dates

Folk pop trio Joseph have announced a US tour for early 2020. The two-month trek will see the group play material from their new album, Good Luck, Kid.
This news arrives just after Joseph wrapped up a massive fall tour. As such, the sister act will play cities they didn’t stop at previously this year, including Atlanta, Tacoma, Salt Lake City, and more. The tour kicks off on November 7th in Fort Collins, Colorado and finishes on March 11th in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A few months ago, Joseph sat down with Consequence of Sound to talk about the influences behind their album’s titular single, “Good Luck, Kid”. They spoke at length about feeling out of place, the privilege of social media, and what it’s like when your best friend is a therapist. It’s easy to see how well Joseph will bring their new songs to life onstage given the illuminating stories built into them are already noteworthy.
See the full list of Joseph’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 1st at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Joseph 2020 Tour Dates:
02/07 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
02/08 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
02/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird
02/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
02/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
02/14 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
02/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
02/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
02/18 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
02/20 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
02/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/25 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/28 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
02/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/02 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
03/04 — Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple
03/05 — Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple
03/07 — Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall
03/08 — Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre
03/09 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room