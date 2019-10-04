Red Hot Chili Peppers Josh Klinghoffer announces debut solo album as Pluralone

Pluralone, aka Josh Klinghoffer

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is striking out on his own with a new solo project called Pluralone. Under the moniker, he dropped a 7-inch release over the summer, and is now prepping his debut full-length. Entitled To Be One with You, the 10-track LP is set to hit shelves November 22nd.

While the forthcoming record sees Klinghoffer showcasing his solo talents, he wasn’t completely alone in the studio. Guest contributors include fellow Peppers member Flea, as well as Eric Avery, formerly of Jane’s Addiction. Former RCHP and Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons, members of Dot Hacker, Eric Gardner, and Clint Walsh also contributed to the new album.



To Be One with You is already up for pre-order. The album’s artwork and full tracklist can be seen below.

Klinghoffer just contributed to the new record from reunited outfit that. dog. Meanwhile, RHCP are still at work on a new album, though sessions were halted earlier this year on account of the California wildfires. The alt-rockers recently covered The Cars with the help of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, and bassist Flea is expected to issue his memoir, Acid for the Children, in November.

To Be One with You Artwork:

To Be One with You Tracklist:

01. Barreling

02. Rat Bastards at Every Turn

03. Save

04. Was Never There

05. Fall from Grace

06. Shade

07. Mourning

08. Crawl

09. The Ride

10. Segue