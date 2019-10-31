Journey announces 2020 tour with The Pretenders

Journey with Pretenders tour

Journey and The Pretenders will hit the road in 2020 for an extensive North American tour.

The 60-date outing kicks off in Ridgefield, Washington on May 15th and runs all the way until mid-September.



Journey’s touring lineup features found members Neal Schon (guitarist) and Ross Valory (bassist) alongside Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer). Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights”, “Faithfully”, “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms”, “Wheel In The Sky”, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”, and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin'”, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Chrissie Hynde will lead The Pretenders in performing hits such as “I’ll Stand By You”, “Back On The Chain Gang”, “Brass In Pocket”, “Don’t Get Me Wrong”, “2000 Miles”, “My City Was Gone”, and “Middle of the Road”, plus material from their latest LP, 2016’s Alone.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, November 8th via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of Journey’s upcoming dates here.

Journey with Pretenders 2020 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

05/16 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

05/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/20 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

05/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

05/27 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

05/29 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

05/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/06 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/09 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

06/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

06/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

06/20 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

06/22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/02 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

07/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/05 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

07/11 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center

07/17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena

08/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/29 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

08/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/03 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

09/05 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/12 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Revisit Chrissie Hynde’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With…:

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS