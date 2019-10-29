Kanye on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Kanye West believe the massive tax refund he received this year is a gift from God.

During his appearance on Carpool Karaoke on Monday, Kanye said he received a $68 million tax refund in 2019, and he believes it’s the due to him becoming a born-again Christian.



“God is using me to show off,” Kanye exclaimed. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.”

“People need to hear [from] someone that has been put into debt by the system, talk about these type of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ.”

Of course, Kanye’s massive IRS refund has absolutely nothing to do with God. Rather, he’s simply reaping the benefits of the massive tax break bestowed upon the ultra-wealthy by his good friend Donald Trump. It also helps that he now finds himself at the head of a church likely exempt from paying taxes.

But we forgive Kanye for not fully grasping America’s tax policy… it’s not like he’s planning to run for president in 2024 or anything.