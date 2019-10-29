Menu
Kanye West performs “Closed on Sunday” on Kimmel: Watch

Coming in support of his newly released album, Jesus Is King

by
on October 29, 2019, 11:15am
Kanye West Closed On Sunday Jimmy Kimmel Oculus
Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

To coincide with Friday’s release of Jesus Is King, Kanye West staged a special performance of the album’s track “Closed on Sunday” from New York City’s Oculus.

The performance first aired Friday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live to close out the show’s week-long residency in Brooklyn. (Kanye appeared on Kimmel the night prior to discuss his new album and tease the performance). Now, footage of the performance has finally been released online.

Clocking in at barely two minutes, the performance saw the born-again Christian gathered in a tight halo with his full Sunday Service choir. All clad in black, they bounced through the rumbling tune, their interlocked voices carrying the song, only briefly interrupted by an eruption of horns and percussion. Watch it below.

On Monday night, Kanye followed-up his appearance on Kimmel by joining James Corden for Airpool Karaoke.

