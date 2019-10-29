Kanye West and James Corden link up for Airpool Karaoke, perform “Jesus Walks”: Watch

Kanye West and James Corden on The Late Late Show, photo via Twitter

Kanye West had a lot to say about sustainability in his recent interview with Zane Lowe. But then again, he’s still Kanye West, so that all went straight out the window at 32,000 feet for his long-awaited appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. Instead of the usual gas-guzzling SUV, the rapper and the Late Late Show host hopped a ride on his private Sunday Service jet.

With accompaniment from the Sunday Service Gospel Choir, Kanye performed “Jesus Walks” and “Souls Anchored”. He also spoke extensively about becoming a born-again Christian, his marriage to Kim Kardashian-West, and his desire to have seven children. He also suggested that God rewarded him for his recent conversion with a $68 million tax cut. “He’s using me to show off,” West said. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.”



Kanye’s segment, appropriately dubbed Airpool Karaoke, came on the heels of his highly disappointing new album, Jesus Is King. A follow-up Sunday Service album called Jesus Is Born is due out on Christmas.