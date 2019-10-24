Kanye West to release new album Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day

Kanye West, photo by Joshua Mellin

After an extended wait, Kanye West is finally set to release his new album, Jesus Is King, at midnight tonight. Fans won’t have to wait long to hear his follow-up: a second album, Jesus Is Born, will be released on Christmas Day.

Kanye announced Jesus Is Born during a lengthy interview with Zane Lowe on Thursday. He described the release as a “Sunday Service album,” suggesting it’ll feature recordings from his Sunday Service gospel choir.



Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye spoke about how becoming a born-again Christian impacted his musical aspirations. “I will no longer entertain,” he told Lowe. “I am not here for anyone’s entertainment.” Instead, he explained, “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

As such, Kanye confirmed he no longer intends to curse in his music, and is currently in the process of re-recording his old music to reflect his Christian values.