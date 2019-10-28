Kanye West performs with Kenny G and Clipse at Sunday Service in LA: Watch

Kanye West and Kenny G at Sunday Service, photo via Instagram

To celebrate the release of Jesus is King, Kanye West held a lively, guest-filled Sunday Service performance at the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday. On hand to help spread the good word of Kanye’s ninth album were collaborators Kenny G and Clipse members Pusha-T and No Malice.

The sax legend and hip-hop duo joined Ye on stage for an extended version of their collaboration, “Use This Gospel”. Kenny G’s numerous solos especially drew praise from the crowd and Kanye, who could be seen gazing upon him in awe. (And to think, their friendship all started with a cheesy Valentine’s Day gift.)



Elsewhere during his first post-Jesus is King gospel session, the “born-again Christian” brought out Francis and the Lights to perform “Take Me to the Light”, their recent joint effort which also features Bon Iver. Kanye also rolled out his 2004 hit “Jesus Walks”. Check out the Sunday Service footage below.

For those not in attendance on Sunday, Kanye said he plans to take his new album on the road “right away.” In the meantime, Jesus is King is available to stream now, and a forthcoming record called Jesus is Born is slated to arrive Christmas Day.