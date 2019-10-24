Kesha announces new album, High Road, shares “Raising Hell”: Stream

Kesha's "Raising Hell" video

Kesha is kicking off the new year with a brand new album. Titled High Road, it marks her fourth overall following the Grammy-nominated Rainbow from 2017.

High Road features a handful of prominent guest musicians, such as Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson, country star Sturgill Simpson, and the Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and fun. singer Nate Ruess also appear on the 15-track project.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kesha explained the difference between High Road and Rainbow. “I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me — and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record,” she said.

“On the last record, I feel like I had to address some very serious things, and now this time around I have reclaimed my love of life,” continued the pop star. “To quote one of my favorite songs of all time I’ve decided to ‘fight for my right to party!’ On my own terms. I won’t be defined by my past, but I will learn from it. I am so happy, and I hope that happiness is infectious.”

The LP’s first single is “Raising Hell”, a spirited number highlighted by a strong vocal performance from Kesha and contributions from Big Freedia. Its accompanying video, helmed by director Luke Gilford, stars Kesha as a flashy televangelist who crosses over into the dark side.

Check it out below.

High Road is officially out January 10th through RCA and Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records. Despite her ongoing legal battle with the producer, Kesha remains signed to his label.

High Road Artwork:

High Road Tracklist:

01. Tonight

02. My Own Dance

03. Raising Hell (feat. Big Freedia)

04. High Road

05. Shadow

06. Honey

07. Cowboy Blues

08. Resentment (feat. Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson)

09. Little Bit of Love

10. Birthday Suit

11. Kinky (feat. Ke$ha)

12. The Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)

13. BFF (feat. Wrabel)

14. Father Daughter Dance

15. Chasing Thunder

High Road trailer: