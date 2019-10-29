Kesha and Big Freedia on Kimmel

Kesha performed her new single “Raising Hell” for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night. Providing royal assistance was the song’s collaborator and Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, as well as a troupe of flashy dancers in tie-dyed crop tops.

“Raising Hell” is off High Road, Kesha’s first album in over two years. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-nominated pop star explained how she and Big Freedia met while on her Kesha Cruise,



“I’d never been on a cruise before, and I was a little terrified, because I just watched the Fyre Fest documentary. And the first night, Big Freedia played, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be the best four days of my life.’ And it was so much fucking fun. We got matching tattoos on our hands, and I got to know all her dancers. She pulled me up onstage. I have a fucked-up knee from when I tore my ACL, and she was like, ‘Sit on the dick!’ And I was like, ‘I can’t sit on the dick. Only my right knee’s working.’ And then by the end of it, we were both like, ‘We have to collaborate. This is too good.’ And then we wrote ‘Raising Hell,’ and I was like, ‘OK, if this is going to maybe be the first single, I really want Freedia on it.’”

(Read: 10 Pop Albums for People Who Hate Pop Music)

Due out January 10th, High Road also promises collaborative tracks with Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson, country star Sturgill Simpson, and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, among others. Watch the “Raising Hell” performance below