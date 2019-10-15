Kevin Morby announces 2020 North American tour dates

Kevin Morby has been busy this year touring behind Oh My God, his recent double album, and it looks like he won’t be stopping soon. The folk rocker has announced a new string of North American dates for 2020.
The upcoming run of shows will see Morby playing with his full band. Launching April 9th in Dallas, Texas, all of the stops on this trek are cities he has not yet played while supporting Oh My God. That includes Atlanta, Austin, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis, among others, before wrapping April 25th in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find the full schedule below, and look for tickets here.
In related news, Morby has also announced that he’s auctioning off a tour suit to benefit Tour Support, a division of LightHopeLife that provides critical mental health resources for artists, crews, and vendors. The suit, pictured above, was worn in 2017 while he toured in support of City Music — the ambitious, guitar-forward album that earned him a new crowd of fans — and has its own share of weathered stories.
(Read: Blood on the Tracks: Beth Orton and Kevin Morby on Bob Dylan’s Songwriting Process)
In a press release, he explained why he chose this particular outfit to auction off:
“This suit is very special as it was the first of many made by my good friend Judith at RoseCut clothing. I went on to wear it on a few special occasions in 2017 including the ‘City Music’ video shoot, my performance at Bonnaroo, as well as a short East Coast tour which included my first sold out show at my favorite venue, The Bowery Ballroom.”
Check out Kevin Morby’s full list of upcoming dates below, and bid on the tour suit at his website.
Kevin Morby 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/02 — Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border
11/03 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
11/04 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
11/05 — Prague, CZ @ MEETFACTORY
11/06 — Vienna, AT @ WUK
11/08 — Mainz, DE @ KUZ
11/09 — Mainz, DE @ KUZ Kulturzentrum Mainz
11/11 — Brighton, UK @ All Saints Church
11/12 — London, UK @ Cecil Sharp House
11/13 — Leeds, UK @ Mill Hill Chapel
11/14 — Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre
11/16 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club
11/17 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/18 — Antwerpen, BE @ Autumns Falls at De Roma
11/19 — Liège, BE @ Autumn Falls at Troca
11/20 — Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
11/21 — Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
11/22 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln
11/23 — Lisbon, PT @ Super Bok In Stock
12/19 — Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
12/20 — Harrisburg, PA @ The Forum Auditorium
12/21 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box
04/09 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
04/10 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs
04/13 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
04/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/18 — Durham, NC @ Motorco
04/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
04/21 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar