Kevin Morby announces 2020 North American tour dates

Kevin Morby, photo by David Brendan Hall

Kevin Morby has been busy this year touring behind Oh My God, his recent double album, and it looks like he won’t be stopping soon. The folk rocker has announced a new string of North American dates for 2020.

The upcoming run of shows will see Morby playing with his full band. Launching April 9th in Dallas, Texas, all of the stops on this trek are cities he has not yet played while supporting Oh My God. That includes Atlanta, Austin, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis, among others, before wrapping April 25th in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find the full schedule below, and look for tickets here.



In related news, Morby has also announced that he’s auctioning off a tour suit to benefit Tour Support, a division of LightHopeLife that provides critical mental health resources for artists, crews, and vendors. The suit, pictured above, was worn in 2017 while he toured in support of City Music — the ambitious, guitar-forward album that earned him a new crowd of fans — and has its own share of weathered stories.

In a press release, he explained why he chose this particular outfit to auction off:

“This suit is very special as it was the first of many made by my good friend Judith at RoseCut clothing. I went on to wear it on a few special occasions in 2017 including the ‘City Music’ video shoot, my performance at Bonnaroo, as well as a short East Coast tour which included my first sold out show at my favorite venue, The Bowery Ballroom.”

Check out Kevin Morby’s full list of upcoming dates below, and bid on the tour suit at his website.

Kevin Morby 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/02 — Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border

11/03 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

11/04 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

11/05 — Prague, CZ @ MEETFACTORY

11/06 — Vienna, AT @ WUK

11/08 — Mainz, DE @ KUZ

11/09 — Mainz, DE @ KUZ Kulturzentrum Mainz

11/11 — Brighton, UK @ All Saints Church

11/12 — London, UK @ Cecil Sharp House

11/13 — Leeds, UK @ Mill Hill Chapel

11/14 — Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre

11/16 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club

11/17 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/18 — Antwerpen, BE @ Autumns Falls at De Roma

11/19 — Liège, BE @ Autumn Falls at Troca

11/20 — Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

11/21 — Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

11/22 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln

11/23 — Lisbon, PT @ Super Bok In Stock

12/19 — Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

12/20 — Harrisburg, PA @ The Forum Auditorium

12/21 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box

04/09 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

04/10 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

04/13 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

04/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/18 — Durham, NC @ Motorco

04/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

04/21 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar