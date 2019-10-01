Kevin Smith confirms Clerks 3 (again): “I assure you: we’re open!”

Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, and Jeff Anderson, photo via Kevin Smith's Instagram

Kevin Smith has reaffirmed that Clerks 3 is happening. In an inspired post via his own Instagram account, the veteran filmmaker not only confirmed that a third entry to his slacker saga is going down, but that he’s already started writing the damn thing.

Inspiration came over the weekend during a meetup that saw Smith and co-star Jason Mewes, aka Jay, reunite with Jeff Anderson, aka Randall Graves. “We talked about making a movie together,” he explained. “It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life.”



He continued, It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning – a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and @briancohalloran, with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III! To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime!”

It also sounds as if there was a real-life behind-the-scenes bromance of sorts. Sandwiched around a sponsored bit, Smith confessed, “After mending fences with @benaffleck earlier this year, I was hoping for a chance to do the same with Jeff – so huge thanks to Leeloo Multiprops for getting us all in the same room. But the biggest thanks ever go to Jeff, for being receptive to the idea at all.”

If you recall, Smith tried to mount a third movie back in 2015, shortly before he attempted to turn Mallrats into a series. Neither came to fruition, and Smith acknowledged this, adding, “This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night! And so far, it’s like a dream come true!”

The dream of the ’90s is certainly alive in New Jersey. In two weeks, Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hits select theaters on October 15th, which sees the majority of his View Askewinverse return to the fold. Whether or not he can officially parlay that energy into Clerks 3 remains to be seen. To Smith’s credit, he sounds more determined than ever: “I’m ecstatic to announce our imminent return to Quick Stop! So I assure you: we’re open!”

Until we see the shoe polish on screen, though, we’ll hedge our excitement.