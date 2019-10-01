Kim Petras reveals Halloween-inspired project Turn Off the Light: Stream

Kim Petras

It’s officially October and Kim Petras is celebrating with her new Halloween-inspired project, Turn Off the Light. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s collection is an expansion of the German pop singer’s 2018 EP, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. Alongside the eight tracks from that release, there are nine new offerings with creepy titles such as “Purgatory”, “Bloody Valentine”, and “Death By Sex”. There’s also the film-referencing “Wrong Turn” and “There Will Be Blood”.



Turn Off the Light comes just a few months after the release of Petras’ debut album, Clarity. It also follows a recent guest feature on Charli XCX’s impressive new album.

In support of both Clarity and Turn Off the Light, Petras will be on tour all throughout the fall. Purchase your tickets here.

Turn Off the Light Artwork:

Turn Off the Light Tracklist:

01. Purgatory

02. There Will Be Blood

03. Bloody Valentine

04. Wrong Turn

05.

06. Massacre

07. Knives

08. Death By Sex

09. o m e n

10. Close Your Eyes

11. TRANSylvania

12. Turn Off the Light (feat. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark)

13. Tell Me It’s a Nightmare

14. i don’t wanna die…

15. In the Next Life

16. Boo! Bitch!

17. Everybody Dies