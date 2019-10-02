R.I.P. Kim Shattuck, frontwoman of The Muffs and onetime Pixies member dies at 56

The Muffs, via Pitch Perfect PR

Kim Shattuck, longtime frontwoman of punk rock band The Muffs who also briefly played in Pixies, has passed away at the age of 56. She died after a two-year battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

After a five-year run as a guitarist in the Los Angeles rock band The Pandoras, Shattuck formed The Muffs in 1991. The band released six albums, with a seventh LP, No Holiday, set to arrive later this month on October 18th. Among their most notable songs were “Sad Tomorrow”, “Lucky Guy”, and a cover of Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America” (which appeared on the Clueless soundtrack).



In 2013, Shattuck joined the Pixies as bassist following the departure of founding member Kim Deal. However, she was fired from the band later that year and eventually replaced by Paz Lenchantin.

Shattuck’s husband Kevin Sutherland announced her death in an Instagram post (shared on Facebook by former Muffs guitarist Melanie Vammen):

“This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS. I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you always my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Our condolences go out to Kim Shattuck’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time.