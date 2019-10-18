Kimbra, photo by Phillip Roffman

Pop singer Kimbra has shared the previously unreleased track “Secret Tapes”, a song originally meant for her 2018 full-length, Primal Heart.

For the single, the musician teamed up with sound designer Rachel Alix and used iZotope’s latest software plugin Neutron 3 to self-mix the tune. The synth-driven, bass-heavy tune thumps along at an even-keeled pop speed as Kimbra sings the lines, “They won’t let me go/ They won’t let me rest in peace/ Are you my endorphin or my enemy?” Hear the full track via the artist’s newly launched Patreon page.



For those more curious about the nitty-gritty details, the New Zealand pop singer put together a 28-minute video taking viewers on a deep dive into how she brought “Secret Tapes” to life. Check that out below.