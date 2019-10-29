King Princess covers Lady Gaga’s “Speechless”: Watch

King Princess, photo via BBC Radio 1

King Princess stopped by BBC Radio 1 to take part in one of the station’s Piano Sessions. The 20-year-old singer delivered a stunning cover of fellow New York City pop queen Lady Gaga’s “Speechless”. In addition, she performed a stripped down version of “Ain’t Together” off her recent debut LP, Cheap Queen.

Bathed in dark light, King Princess (aka Mikaela Mullaney Straus) sang through the Gaga’s The Fame Monster cut with ease, laying into the choruses with a big pop feel all while keeping the track simple. Something tells us the Mother Monster would be proud.



Straus took a similar approach to her own tune, “Ain’t Together”, showing off the song’s strong bones as a heartbreak pop tune as she descended into the line, “We say, ‘I love you’/ but we ain’t together.” Watch both performances below.

King Princess will be out on the road into the new year in support of her new record, including stops at Lollapalloza’s festivals in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Get tickets to all her upcoming shows here. Gaga, meanwhile, recently extended her Las Vegas residency into 2020, so look for those tickets here.