KISS will play a show for an audience of great white sharks

Kiss, photo by Autumn Andel / Shark, via YouTube: KISS

KISS are taking their farewell tour to all reaches of the globe, and now they’re set to play for their underwater fans, as well. The legendary rock band has booked a gig performing for great white sharks in Australia.

As part of the upcoming Australia and New Zealand leg of their “End of the Road” tour, KISS have added a November 18th show off the coast of Port Lincoln, Australia, where they’ll play a concert to entice great white sharks.



The show will be part of a 12-hour boat ride, with proceeds benefitting the Australian Marine Conservation Society. A full description reads as follows:

“Welcome to ‘Shark Rock City,’ where KISS will perform a live set off the southern coast of Australia to entice sharks, who love the low-frequency sounds of rock and roll.

This once-in-a-lifetime ocean concert takes place on November 18, 2019, in Port Lincoln, where you’ll board a boat at 6:30 AM and cruise along the coastline looking for birds, dolphins, and other wildlife. For the main event, you’ll head out to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean — one of the biggest feeding grounds for great whites.

As KISS rocks out above water, you’ll also get to see what’s down under it. Watch from a glass bottom boat as the music attracts the legendary band’s biggest (underwater) fans. KISS has played plenty of wild shows in the past, but this one will top them all.”

Tickets for the event go on sale October 14th, with more information at this location. May we suggest the following setlist: “Rock and Roll All Bite”, “Cold Fin”, “I Was Made for Bitin’ You”, and “Shark Me”.

(Read: KISS Say Goodbye to Portland with Blood, Pyro, and More)

Meanwhile, KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons is recovering from surgery to remove kidney stones. The band had to postpone their recent show in Salt Lake City, Utah, for Simmons to undergo the operation. His wife, Shannon Tweed, included an image of the stones on Instagram, writing, “This is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin‘.”

Check out a promo video for KISS’ “Shark Rock City” show featuring tour host Matt Waller, as well as the aforementioned image of Gene Simmons’ kidney stones, below.