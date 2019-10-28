Korn, photo by Raymond Ahner

Korn and with fellow hard rockers Breaking Benjamin have announced a co-headlining North American tour.

The outing, which will feature the two bands hitting arenas, will kick off January 23rd, 2020 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and run through a March 1st show in Fresno, California. British rock band Bones UK will provide support for the entire trek.



Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 1st, via Ticketmaster, while a pre-sale for Citi cardholders begins tomorrow, October 29th. Fans can also pick up tickets to all of Korn’s upcoming shows here.

Korn’s latest album, The Nothing, arrived in September, and marked the band’s 13th LP overall. The release was preceded by the band’s co-headlining summer tour with Alice in Chains. See our review and gallery of that trek’s August stop at Jones Beach, New York.

Breaking Benjamin, meanwhile, have just announced details of their new album. The band’s seventh LP is titled Aurora, and will arrive January 24th, one day after the winter jaunt launches.

Korn and Breaking Benjamin 2020 Tour Dates:

01/23 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

01/25 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

01/27 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre

01/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

01/31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/03 – Evansville, IN @ The Ford Center

02/04 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

02/06 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

02/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

02/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

02/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

02/13 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

02/15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

02/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

02/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

02/20 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

02/21 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena

02/23 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

02/24 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

02/26 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

02/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

03/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center