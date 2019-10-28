Korn and with fellow hard rockers Breaking Benjamin have announced a co-headlining North American tour.
The outing, which will feature the two bands hitting arenas, will kick off January 23rd, 2020 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and run through a March 1st show in Fresno, California. British rock band Bones UK will provide support for the entire trek.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 1st, via Ticketmaster, while a pre-sale for Citi cardholders begins tomorrow, October 29th. Fans can also pick up tickets to all of Korn’s upcoming shows here.
Korn’s latest album, The Nothing, arrived in September, and marked the band’s 13th LP overall. The release was preceded by the band’s co-headlining summer tour with Alice in Chains. See our review and gallery of that trek’s August stop at Jones Beach, New York.
Breaking Benjamin, meanwhile, have just announced details of their new album. The band’s seventh LP is titled Aurora, and will arrive January 24th, one day after the winter jaunt launches.
Korn and Breaking Benjamin 2020 Tour Dates:
01/23 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
01/25 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
01/27 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre
01/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
01/31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/03 – Evansville, IN @ The Ford Center
02/04 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
02/06 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
02/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
02/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
02/13 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
02/15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
02/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
02/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
02/20 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
02/21 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena
02/23 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
02/24 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
02/26 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
02/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
03/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center